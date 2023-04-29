Who Was Dayanand Kale? 22-year-old Medical Student Dies After Falling From Tree in Mumbai

The breaking news is coming from Mumbai that, a medical student died after falling from a tree. A 22-year-old boy died in Mumbai. He was just 22. he was a student. On a Wednesday night, this accident happened. He was a student in Mumbai’s college at Podar Ayurved Medical College. This is circulating on the internet. Her accident news is gaining attention on social media. This is a very tough time for his family. There are many questions are raised after his death. What was hir name? Where was he from? What he was doing on the tree on Wednesday night? We are sharing all information regarding this news, if you want to know in detail so continue till the end and read the full article.

A 22-year-old boy died after falling from a tree. He was studying at Podar Ayurved Medical College. This college is located in Mumbai’s Worli. This accident happened on Wednesday night. The boy who died on Wednesday named was Dayanand Kale. He was from the Dharashiv district of Maharashtra. Dayanand Kale was 22 years old. According to the sources, he was pursuing BMBS. Further, he was studying at Podar Ayurved Medical College. He was a hardworking student and also his friends knew him for his friendly nature.

Who Was Dayanand Kale?

This accident happened on April 26, 2023. His friends said he climbed on the tree around 10:30 pm on Wednesday night. He really loved mangoes that’s why he climbed on a Wednesday night for plucking mangoes. He fell from a tree when he was plucking Mangoes on Wednesday night. After falling from a tree, he got many injuries. He got the injury in his head. After falling from the mango tree, he was rushed to the near Hospital by their local. When he was rushed to hospital after this accident, he was declared dead.

Further, his college students stand objection to the facilities of hospitals. His college student claimed that Dayanand died to the negligence of the hospital people. Moreover, they said he does not get treatment in a timely. If he had been treated on time, he would have survived. He died because of the negligence of the people of the hospital. He was just 22 years old. Further, after protests by college students, they stopped the OPD service. The hospital administration just eating money, and not doing treatment properly. He was not saved by the doctors because of the lack of facilities in the hospital. May his soul rest in peace.