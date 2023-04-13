Who Was Dayve Sanchez? 18 year-old Shot Dead By SBI Agent in Apex Explained!

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that 18 years old guy was shot and killed by a State Bureau of Investigation agent. This tragic incident happened on Tuesday afternoon in Apex. Recently the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, an 18-year-old identified as Dayve Sanchez. He was shot and dead by a State Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday afternoon in Apex following a reported shoplifting incident. Officers have been called to Academy Sports and Outdoors in a Pine Plaza Drive shopping center at around 1:30 pm Dayne Rafael Sanchez has been found on the floor suffering from a gunshot injury. After the accident he was taken to the hospital for treatment but unfortunately where he died from his injuries. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Dayve Sanchez?

Since the news came on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by this incident. As soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Reportedly, family members initially disclosed Sanchez’s identity to ABC11, a news partner of the News & Observer. Denzel Ward, 29 years old was identified as an SBI representative who shot him on the news release on Wednesday by the police, who also confirmed his identification. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As per Armstrong, the incident started inside the shop. Reportedly, the lady attempted to grab a crate of ammo from a counter. With the stolen package in tow, she and Sanchez found the shop. A weapon has been found by police close to Sanchez. Currently, the lady is under the care of medical professionals and the police did not reveal her identity or filed any charges against her. As far as we know, Dayve’s family was contacted by ABC 11 on Tuesday. Here we have shared all the information which we had. If we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.