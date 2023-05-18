Who Was Dennis Carlson? Tolland Fire Captain Dennis Carlson Passed Away, Obituary

Recently the news has come on the internet that Dennis Carlson has passed away. He was a Tolland Fire Department Captain who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 61. It is very painful and shocking news for the Tolland Fire Department as they lose a beloved person and currently, they are mourning his death. Now many people have been searching for Dennis Carlson’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Dennis Carlson was a Captian of the Tolland Fire Department where he spent more than 34 years. He started serving as a volunteer and later became a full-time public safety officer. He became a Fire lieutenant in 1993 and captain in 1996. He was an EMT, an EMT member of the rescue dive team, and an ATV trainer for the department members. In 2018 he was promoted to public safety captain, a full-time position. He was a wonderful person who achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Dennis Carlson?

Dennis Carlson is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 61. But his demise news has confirmed by Tolland Fire officials on Sunday,14 May 2023. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and broken and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. As per the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his close ones. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Carlson was born in 1961 and he was also known for his kind nature. He will be missed by his close ones. When his passing news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms and many people are very heartbreaking by his unexpected death. Now many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Carlson's soul rest in peace.