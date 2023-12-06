Who Was Denny Laine? co-founder of bands Wings and The Moody Blues, dies at 79

Laine Hines has been getting a lot of attention on the internet for the last few days and many are hitting the online platforms to know more about himself. He must be grieving at this time but what is the reason behind his sadness? There are various questions are arriving on the internet and it is creating a buzz among the people the netizens. Laine is the son of Denny Laine, one of the several children across his two relationships. Let’s continue your reading to know more about himself and we will also talk about why his name has been popular for the previous few days.

Let us clarify that his name is getting attention because Denny Laine passed away recently. Yes, you heard right he passed away at the age of 79 years and he breathed last on Tuesday 5 December 2023. After his death, many asked on search engine platforms about his family, and his son Laine Hines who was highlighted so much during the days. Denny’s birth name was Brian Frederick Arthur Hines and he was born on 29 October 1944 in Channel Islands, England. He was an English musician, singer, and songwriter mostly known as a founder of two major rack bands including the Moody Blues and the Wings. Keep reading to know about his son.

Who Was Denny Laine?

If we talk about Laine Haines, the details about him are limited and not huge details have been shared. Our sources have garnered some details. As per the sources, he was born in 1973 and became a musician like his father. He is an English musician based in London, England, United Kingdom. He is the beloved son of Denny & Jo Jo Laine and oldest brother of Heidi Jo Hines and the couple also had a daughter. He is praised for his fascinating and captivating style. He performed at many events and has a massive number of fans around the world.

Furthermore, the death news of Denny was confirmed by his wife, Elizabeth Hines, and she shared that he died on Tuesday 5 December 2023 following a serious case of COVID-19 followed by a bacterial infection. When he diagnosed with his illness, there was a GoFundMe was also launched to assist with his "critical" health issues. He was 79 years old at the time of his demise and his death news is heartbreaking news for his family and loved ones. His son Laine is also getting attention following his death and we have shared all the available details above in this article.