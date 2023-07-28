Who Was Devin Broughton? Backyard Breaks Member, Devin Broughton Passed Away

It is very hard to announce that Devin Broughton has passed away. He was a cherished member who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Wednesday at a young age. It is very painful news for the Backyard community as they lost their beloved person and they have been mourning his death. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Now lots of people are searching for Devin Broughton’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Devin Broughton was a very amazing person who did great work in his life. He was a Physical Therapist Assistant who lived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He completed his education at St. Thomas University and earned an Associate’s degree in Biology, General. He was a very helpful person and he always had a warm smile on his face, a positive outlook on life, and a contagious spirit that inspired everyone around him. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Devin Broughton?

Devin Broughton is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on 26 July 2023, Wednesday. His passing news has been confirmed on Facebook. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and everyone was shocked to learn of his tragic death. Now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. But still, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Devin's close friend published on Facebook to announce the sad news to the world. Frankie Pelli said the following in his honour. "Words really cannot describe how I feel. Devin was truly like my little brother's dog. I've got this pit in my stomach, my eyes are sore, but I'm in, my family. I will do whatever you expect of me.. 4ava family, long live Devin Broughton. Currently, many people are very curious to know about his funeral ceremony, but still, there is no information about it if we get any information then we will update you soon. May Devin Broughton's soul rest in peace.