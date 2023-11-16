Who Was Devon Wylie? Former NFL receiver Devon Wylie Passed Away at 35

Devon Wylie, a former NFL wide receiver, has passed away in Kansas City, Missouri, aged 35. The cause of death has yet to be disclosed. His family reportedly announced this to the public on November 14. Wylie’s career in the NFL spanned two decades, with stops in Kansas City (Chiefs) and Tennessee (Titans). Devon Wylie’s family said in a statement that it had been difficult to find the right words to express how much Devon meant to them.

“We have lost a brother, a dear friend, and a wonderful uncle,” they said. “Devon was full of love and joy. He was always making us laugh with his football tricks, his guitar jams, his silly jokes and his voice, his back-flipping tricks, his fun banter, his Star Wars obsessions, his Halo nights, and his amazing smile. We are going to miss him forever. Devon’s professional football career ended in 2017 while he was playing in the Canadian Football League. He also had a music career and was exploring new avenues outside of football.”

Who Was Devon Wylie?

Wylie’s football career began at Granite Bay High School in California. He played from 2007 to 2011 at Fresno State, where he caught 56 passes in 13 games in his senior year. Wylie excelled as a receiver, but he also excelled as a returner. He led the Western Athletic Conference in average yards per return, returning two punts for two touchdowns against nationally ranked opponents, Nebraska and Boise State. Wylie was also a key contributor to the east-west Shrine Bowl, returning four punts for 54 yards in the college football all-star game. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Wylie in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. This selection came after his draft stock improved significantly when he clocked 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the 2012 NFL Scouting Combine, showing off his exceptional speed and agility.

Romeo Crennel said he was impressed with Wylie’s quickness and ability to catch the ball. Crennel said Wylie showed some great quickness and was able to make plays. He said Wylie had what he was advertised for. “He’s really quick and runs great routes,” Crennel said. “I think he’ll be able to step up and make plays.” He made an impact with the KC Chiefs, catching 6 passes in 6 games. Wylie was cut before the 2013 season but played in 2 games for the Tennessee Titans. He then spent the next 3 seasons on the practice squad of different teams, adding his skills and knowledge.