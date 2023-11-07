Who Was Dick Drago? Former Red Sox pitcher Dick Drago Passed Away at 78

The Boston Globe reported that Dick Drago died Thursday due to complications following surgery. Drago was 78 years old. Drago was a member of the Red Sox pitching staff in 1975 and was a beloved member of the 70’s team. The Red Sox released a statement on Drago’s passing, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our beloved Red Sox pitcher, Dick Drago. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Drago family.” Continue with the reading of this article.

Dick Drago was born on the 25th of June, 1945, in the city of Toledo, Ohio, United States. His early years were characterized by a strong interest in baseball. He went on to attend the University of Michigan, where he probably developed his pitching abilities. In 1964, Drago began his professional baseball career, playing for the Boston Red Sox and California Angels, as well as the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners. During his tenure with the Red Sox, he was a key contributor to their 1975 American League pennant-winning team. Drago was well-regarded for his pitching abilities, particularly for relief pitching, and was affectionately referred to as “The Dragon”. He compiled an impressive 108-117 win-loss record with an ERA of 3.62 and a total of 987 strikeouts.

Who Was Dick Drago?