Who Was Dima Nova? Russian Artist Dima Nova Passed Away At 35, Obituary

A Russian artist Dmitry Svirgunov, who is also known as Dima Nova sadly passed away at the age of 35. Yes, Dima Nova who once criticized President Vladimir Putin in his songs has gone from this world after falling through ice while crossing a river, as per the reports by New York Post. The popular Russian artist was a founder of a popular electronic group Cream Soda whose real name was Dmitry Svirgunov but gained his popularity through his stage name Dima Nova. Unfortunately, the popular celebrity became a victim of the incident due to which, he lost his life.

As per the reports provided after his death, Dima Novam, his brother, and three friends were crossing the frozen Volga River on Sunday, March 19, 2023, when he fell through the ice. While two of his friends were rescued from under the ice and the third died in an ambulance. Since the news of his passing was confirmed on the Internet, many fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time. It is heartbreaking to learn that the popular artist passed away too soon.

Who Was Dima Nova?

The news of Dima’s passing was confirmed on Instagram by official Cream Soda with the caption,” We had a tragedy tonight. Our Dima Nova in the company of friends was walking along the Volga and fell under the ice. Dima, his brother Roma and his friend Gosha Kiselev are still looking for the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Aristarchus, our friend who also fell under the ice, was caught, but could not be saved”. In another post, the group shared a picture of Nova and his friend, Kiselev, saying,” an official identification took place today at 09:00. Dima and Goshi are no more”.

Dima raised his popularity after he criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s alleged $1.3 billion mansion in the song. His song “Aqua Disco” which was also used at a protest against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and became so popular at that time. Many fans and their loved ones are taking their social media handles to pay him tributes and give their heartfelt condolences. It is such upsetting news for the entire family. Much information regarding to the incident has not been shared on the Internet but sources are trying their best to collect more information. Stay tuned with us to know more details.