Who Was DJ Docfresh? DJ Docfresh Tragically Killed in Decatur Car Accident

Recently such news has surfaced on the internet which will blow your mind. It is being told that DJ Docfresh has become the victim of a terrible accident. Yes, you heard it right. This news is spreading like fire on the internet. People are asking many questions like: When did the accident happen? Has this accident caused much damage? Has anyone died because of this accident? Are the police looking for this case and there are many other questions that arise regarding this accident? Do all of you also want to know about this accident, if yes then stay with us till the end of the article, we have brought complete news related to this accident for you.

First of all, let’s talk about DJ Docfresh. DJ Docfresh whose full name was Delbert Cason. He was a very famous 52-year-old DJ player. But the recent news of his accident has troubled everyone. It is being told that he met with a car accident on Thursday night, September 21, 2023. The accident was so terrible that he lost his life in this accident. Everyone was shocked after hearing this news because no one had anticipated that he would lose his life in a car accident.

Who Was DJ Docfresh?

To delve deeper into this news, this incident occurred on September 21, 2023, at approximately 8:34 p.m. at the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Green Street. When the police came to know about this incident, they reached the spot and started their investigation on the matter. While giving their statement on this incident, the police said that they found Cason with several injuries, after which they admitted him to a nearby hospital for treatment and he was also undergoing medical treatment. However, due to severe injuries, he could not meet his children and died in the hospital itself.

As soon as this news came out, people could not believe it after hearing this news. But this was proved to be true by the Macon County Coroner’s Office. Delbert R. Cason, 52, died Thursday at Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room at about 9:10 p.m. after he was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Oakland and Green streets, they said. To share the grief of his death, people have taken to their social media accounts and shared his memories and have written that he was a very good person and people can never forget him. Stay tuned with us for more additional upgrades.