Who Was DJ Hayden? Former NFL Player D.J. Hayden Killed in Car Crash at 33

We are going to share the news of D.J. Hayden’s passing with our great grief. Yes, you heard right he is no more and his death news is making headlines on the news channels and internet sites. He was an American football cornerback and he played for the National Football League (NFL). He garnered a massive number of fans through his playing performance and now his death news is heartbreaking news for his family, friends, loved ones, and his beloved fans. Let’s know what happened to him, and the cause of his demise, and we will also talk about himself in brief in this article, so read it completely.

According to the exclusive sources, his death was linked to a car crash incident that took place in Houston. It was to car crash incident and three individuals were killed in this accident including Hayden and his former college teammates. It occurred when a driver recklessly ran a red light at an intersection, resulting in the deaths of six individuals. Meanwhile, many were included in this terrible crash accident in which six lost their lives. Now, the news of this accident become a topic of discussion. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more.

Who Was DJ Hayden?

Reportedly, Hayden was killed in this accident, along with two of his former college teammates. In this accident, many were injured badly and a total of six people lost their lives. Hayden’s two former college teammates were identified as Zachary McMillian and Ralph Oragwu. However, Jeffery Lewis, another former UH football player, managed to survive the accident. This incident happened at about 2 a.m. on Saturday morning 11 November 2023 when a black Chrysler sedan, traveling at a high speed, disregarded a red light on Fannin St. and collided with a black Acura SUV that had the right of way on Pierce St. Keep reading…

The six deceased were identified as five males and one female who died in this accident. Four of them passed away at the incident scene and two were rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed their death. It is reported that one woman’s condition is critical and she is suffering from life-threatening injuries. In the died people, D.J. Hayden was also involved and his death news is rapidly running in the trends of various social media pages. He was an American football cornerback and many are sharing their condolences for his demise. We have mentioned all the details above in this article and we will update you soon. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.