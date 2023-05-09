Who Was Don Masterson? Pro Stock Pulling Icon Don Masterson Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that Pro stock-pulling legend Don Masterson has passed away recently. He was a very talented person who was popular with Pro Stock pulling. He breathed last on Monday night. It is harrowing news for family, friends and well-wishers as they lost their beloved person in the family and they have been mourning his death. Now they must be very curious to know about Don Masterson and what happened to him. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Don Masterson was a very famous personality who influence the sport and the Pro Stock class spans six decades, obtaining a trail of titles and national event achievements in his wake. He began his progression with a Farm Stock John Deere 4430. From there, he was put to work on pulling track with a 74 John Deere 6030, finishing against the Hoosier State and Kentucky State institutions at matches near his home base in Grandview, Indiana. He and the Armistead families spent time campaigning for a John Deere 4430 that was never used in a field. He was a hardworking person who was also known as a kind person. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Don Masterson?

Pro Stock pulling icon Don Masterson is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 8 May 2023, Monday night. His sudden death has been confirmed by a Pulling Texas. Since her passing news came on the internet many people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. But currently, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Don Masterson was a very dedicated person who earned huge respect due to his best work. He was a beloved person of the family and his family requested privacy during this hard time. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social networking platfroms. May Don's soul rest in peace.