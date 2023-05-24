Who Was Dorothy Hunt? Howard Hunt Wife? Plane Crash Kids and Family

Today, we are sharing information about the late Howard Hunt’s Wife. His wife’s name was Dorothy Hunt. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. Once again Howard Hunt’s wife’s mysterious plane crash news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. Once again his wife’s news is circulating on the internet. People have many quarries regarding this news. People want to know who was Dorothy Hunt. People also want to know about her kids and family. His family news is suffering on the internet. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, Howard Hunt’s wife’s name was Dorothy Hunt. As per reports, she died on December 8, 1972. She was a worker of the CIA. She served in this field after the second world war. She was in Shanghai, China. Further, she was the wife of the very popular Howard Hundt. If we talk about Howard Hunt, he was an American intelligence officer and author. He was born on October 9, 1918. He also served as an officer in the CIA. He died on January 23, 2007. He had also criminal records. He had six children.

Who Was Dorothy Hunt?

As per reports, he was sent to prison for almost 33 months. After coming from prison, he moved to Florida until his death. Now, his wife’s news is on trend due to a mysterious plane crash. Her plane crashed on December 8, 1972. The White House Plumber’s Episode is totally based upon Dorothy’s mysterious plane crash. She lost her life in a plane crash in 1972. This crash happened after six months of the Watergate break-in. You could also see a family picture of Howard Hunt in which he was sitting with his wife and three children.

In 1972, a United Air Lines Flight 553 crashed. The plane crashed during the landing time. On that day Dorothy was also a passenger in this crashed plane. After, so many investigations the police found the cause of this crash. The plane crashed due to a pilot error. It was a pilot mistake. But, still, it is an unknown mysterious crash. Many authors had created theories about Dorothy’s mysterious death. The couple married in 1949. She met with Howard Hunt at the time of the second world war. They had four kids. But, still, it is unknown where is Howard’s children. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.