Who Was Doug Kingsmore? Clemson Baseball Great Doug Kingsmore Passed Away

Yes, you heard right he is no more and this shocking news is breaking the hearts of his loved ones. It is a great loss for the baseball community and many are expressing their sadness for his loss. He was the former Clemson All-ACC baseball player and successful businessman. His death is rapidly running in the trends of the internet and it has raised many questions in people's minds.

As per the exclusive reports and sources, his death news was officially announced by Clemson University and the community also shared a heartfelt message. He took his last breath on Tuesday 5 December 2023 in the time of evening in Greenville, South Carolina and his death sent shockwaves to the baseball community. Presently, the cause of his death is not officially shared by any of his family members but most of the interest sites claim that he died due to his long old age. Meanwhile, the exact cause of his death is still unknown.

Who Was Doug Kingsmore?

If we talk about Dough Kingsmore, he was a former All-ACC baseball player for Clemson and also well-known as a businessman. He was born in Union, South Carolina, United States. He attended Clemson University from 1951 to 1954, but his breakout season was as a senior when he batted .371. He also became the first Tiger to hit 10 home runs in a season. The former Tiger was co-captain of the Tigers’ first ACC championship team when the university won the 1954 ACC title. At the university, he named many honors to his name and he played an important role in the success of the team. Keep reading…

After a successful career in the baseball world, he made a name for himself in the business world, carving out a successful career. Now, his death news is spreading like wildfire over the internet and many questions are still unanswered. He passed away on 5 December 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina but the exact cause of his death is not disclosed. At present, no information is shared about his funeral arrangement and his family takes some time to heal this painful event.