Who Was Dr. Isabelle Goy-Thollot? Director of SIAMU Graduate Passed Away

Isabelle Goy-Thollot has passed away recently. She was a very popular Vet doctor who is no longer among his close ones and she took her last breath past Sunday.

Isabelle Goy-Thollot was a very famous director of the SIAMU, the Vet School of Lyon ICU in Lyon, France. She got her degree from Maisons Alfort in 1989. She graduated from and served as an intern at Maisons-Alfort National Veterinary School. In 2005 she finished her PhD on the hypothalamic-pituitary axis successfully in 2005. From 1993 to 2000, she served at the National Veterinary School of Lyon as a consulting officer. She was a founder of SIAMU and managed it from that time. She was a very hardworking lady who achieved huge respect due to her best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

SIAMU’s director Isabelle Goy-Thollot is no longer among her close ones and she breathed last on past Sunday. Her sudden demise news has been confirmed by the European Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and now many people must be very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, she died peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Isabelle taught internal medicine before establishing the SIAMU in 2002. She worked as the association's past president and served as its scientific committee chair. She was a graduate and founding member of the Emergency and Critical Care College. She published different chapters of scientific works and more than 30 references. Since her passing news went out on the internet many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family as they lost their beloved person and also paid tribute to her on the social media platforms. May Isabelle's soul rest in peace.