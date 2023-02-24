Who Was Dr. R.L. White Jr.? The Senior Pastor Dr R.L. White Jr. Passed Away at 78

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that The Senior Pastor Dr R.L. White Jr. has passed away at the age of 78. He was a Senior Pastor of Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Wednesday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news gaining huge attention from the people. Now many people are very curious to know about Dr R.L. White Jr. and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Dr R.L. White Jr. was a very respected and amazing person who was a Senior Pastor Dr R.L. White Jr. of Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. He played a massive role in impacting Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church over the years. He served for more than 25 years as a senior pastor. In his career, he got more than seven degrees including a Master of Divinity from Morehouse School of Theology at ITC. He was a very amazing and kind person who achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Dr R. L. White Jr is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on 15 February 2023, Wednesday at the age of 78. He was announced dead on many social media platforms. Since his passing news went out on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by his death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. But still, his cause of death has been not disclosed yet.

Dr R.L. White Jr. was a very kind person. He was one of the most beloved members of the church for many years. It is very painful and heartbreaking news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. He will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news went out on social media, many people have expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Dr R.L. White Jr.'s soul rest in peace.