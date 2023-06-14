Who Was Dr Roger Payne? The father of Whale Song Passed Away, Obituary

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. The renowned biologist and conservationist died at his home in South Woodstock on June 10 at the age of 88. Recently the information is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral information. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Born in New York in 1935, Roger Payne studied biology at Harvard University and got a Ph.D. in Animal Behavior at Cornell. After some early work on hearing in bats, owls, and moths, his attention turned to whales in the mid-’60s.On a research trip to Bermuda, a U.S. Navy engineer named Frank Watlington gave Roger a recording he’d made of humpback whales. At that point, nobody knew much about the sounds whales made, and Roger was intrigued. He took the recording back to his office in New York and listened to it, over and over.

Who Was Dr Roger Payne?

He realized the whale was repeating itself which meant its sound qualified as a song. A complex, beautiful, haunting song. At the time, whales were near extinction. And Roger thought that if people heard their song, they might be compelled to do something about it. So he handed out recordings to anyone who would take them. In 1970, Roger released an LP called “Songs of the Humpback Whale,” which became one of the most famous nature recordings in American history. Whale songs ended up on a Judy Collins record; Greenpeace used them on TV and radio; and a recording was included in the Voyager Golden Record that was sent out into space.

