Who Was Dr. Sailakshmi Balijepally? Founder of EKAM Foundation, Passed Away

It is with the heavy hearts we are announcing the passing of Dr. Sailakshmi Balijepally. Yes, indeed, the Indian paediatrician Dr. Sailakshmi Balijepally has recently passed away. She was 48 years old at the time of her passing. The nation is mourning a beloved member. Further, Dr. Sailakshmi Balijepally was a very well-known and respected founder of Ekam Foundation. The Ekam Foundation was deeply affected by the passing of Dr. Sailakshmi Balijepally. The sudden passing of Dr. Sailakshmi Balijepally left the whole nation shocked and in mourning. The sudden passing of the founder of Ekam Foundation left a void in people’s hearts who were too close to her. Let’s delve into this detail.

According to the sources, the Indian pediatrician and the founder of Ekam Foundation Dr. Sailakshmi Balijepally has recently passed away at the age of 48. The founder Dr. Sailakshmi Balijepally was born on January 25, 1975. She was running an NGO and worked for child and maternal health. Due to her achievements and social work, in 2015, she was honored with the Nari Shakti Award by the president of India. She grew up in Secunderabad. Completed education from St. Francis College Women and later accepted by Gandhi Medical College. Continue with this page to know more.

Who Was Dr. Sailakshmi Balijepally?

Further, Dr. Sailakshmi Balijepally was honored with several awards due to her contribution which she paid in the social growth. She was born into a doctor’s family. She achieved the gold medal in MBBS at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. Before her passing, she was living with Shaantha B. and her sister Sharadha B. Now, the question is raised what was her cause of death? As per the sources, she was battling with a long illness. The exact cause of the death of Dr. Sailakshmi Balijepally has not been revealed yet. Keep following, Keep reading.

Dr. Sailakshmi Balijepally played one of the most important roles on January 20, 2021, when Gujarat was battling with an earthquake. She helped many people and stepped forward to volunteer medical aid. She again, made her contribution when the Bihar flood left many people homeless. The nation will never forget her contribution, support, and love. Many people paid tribute to the late Dr. Sailakshmi Balijepally. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and all the young people whose lives she touched through his guidance and mentorship. May her soul rest in peace. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.