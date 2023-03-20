Who Was Ed Winter? Who Handled Celebrities Cases Passed Away At 73, Obituary

LA County is mourning the passing of its popular and talented Deputy who sadly passed away at an elder age. According to the official sources, Ed Winter, who handled the death cases or investigation of some of the biggest personalities in Hollywood has gone from this world leaving his family and colleague devastated. It is saddening to hear about the sudden passing of Ed Winter who passed away at the age of 73 at his home in the LA area. The information confirms that Ed took his last breath on Friday, March 17, 2023, and the news of his passing was confirmed on the Internet just one-two day ago.

Law enforcement told the media that Ed Winter passed away due to natural causes at his home. He was known for handling some of the high-profile death cases that included Whitney Houston, Brittany Murphy, Paul Walker and many other celebrities. Since the news of his sudden passing was confirmed on the Internet, his loved ones and a colleague started to pay him tributes and give their heartfelt condolences to the family members who just lost their beloved family members. Many people took their social media handles to pay their tributes to Ed Winter.

Who Was Ed Winter?

He was also handled the case of Michael Jackson. Michael’s case was the most notable case for him after Winter had immediate concerns when he saw a shocking number of injection points in his body. He was at UCLA Medical Center, where Jackson was taken, and after which, he was pronounced dead. He noticed that Dr. Conrad Murray immediately left the facility. He said,” He fled”. Murray would have been the one to sign Jackson’s death certificate, but Winter ended up doing it.

Later, it was told by Winter that Michael Jackson had enough Propofol in him ” to put down a rhinoceros or an elephant”. Nevertheless, Winter was aware that there was more to the story and he also turned his attention to Dr. Arnold Klein, the dermatologist who treated Jackson with huge dosages of Demerol almost every day. After attempting to obtain Klein’s medical records, he found that Klein had been an enabler in Jackson’s usage 19 identities to obtain medications.

Lana Clarkson was the first assignment for Winter after his first day on the job. He investigated the 2003 death of the actress who was found dead inside the mansion of famed music producer Phil Spector. Later, the jury found Spector guilty for killing Clarkson in 2009.