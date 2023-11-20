Who Was Elder Joe Ingram? Coordinator of International COGIC, Elder Joe Ingram Dies in “Tragic” Car Crash

The Memphis community is in a state of mourning as it mourns the passing of Elder Joe Ingram, a young and hopeful member of the community. As the Memphis Police Department continues to investigate the incident, our thoughts and prayers are with Elder’s family. To provide an understanding of the accident and the circumstances surrounding Elder’s untimely death, we have compiled the following information.

Joe Ingram, the amazing Coordinator of COGIC (Church of God in Christ) International Gentlemen’s Workshop, has passed away after sustaining injuries in a tragic car crash, it’s been reported. Several people, including Dr. Jessie Williams and Vanessa Manear, have released statements on social media saying that he was a great leader who encouraged people to grow in character, leadership, and faith. “His dynamic leadership style and profound wisdom enriched the workshop and fostered a spirit of spiritual growth and fellowship,” Williams said in a statement. Swipe to get more details related to this incident.