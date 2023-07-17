Who Was Elise Finch? Longtime CBS Meteorologist, Passed Away at 51, Death – Obituary

It is very hard to announce that Elise Finch has passed away. She was a beloved meteorologist who is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 51. Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Elise Finch and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Elise Finch was a wonderful lady who was also known as Elise Dione Finch Henriques. She entered the WCBS team in 2007 as a weekend meteorologist. She was associated with the network for an impressive 16 years. Recently, she was a part of the morning news and had entered in 9 am newscast in September of the last year. She was a very dedicated person and she did great work in her career. She achieved huge success due to her best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Elise Finch?

Beloved meteorologist Elise Finch is no more among her close ones and took her last breath when she was just 51 years old. Her sudden death news was announced on Sunday night. Since her passing news has come on the internet and lots of people are very shocked and now many people are very curious to know about her cause of death. As per the report, Elise Finch died at a local hospital in New York. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Elise Finch was married to WCBS photojournalist Graig Henriques. The couple was blessed with a daughter Grace. She completed her education at Georgetown University and Syracuse University. Elise was a very amazing girl who earned huge success and respect due to her best work. She will be missed by her family, friends and well-wishers. Since her passing news went out many people are very saddened. They have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media platforms. May Elise's soul rest in peace.