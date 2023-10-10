Who was Eliza Grover? Goucher College Student Hit and killed by Drunken Driver

Eliza Grover was killed in a terrible car accident. She was a well-known and loved member of the community of Baltimore, Maryland. The dirty community is in mourning for the loss of Eliza. The hearts of all those who loved her will never have the same space that she once had. Let’s continue and stick with the article so that we don’t miss any important information about this tragedy.
Eliza Grove was killed in a car accident in Towson on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Providence Road in Towson. The accident was reported to Baltimore County Police at the scene. According to police, Eliza, 24, was walking north on Providence Road when she was hit by a northbound Ford F250. Eliza was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ford F250 driver, identified as Richard W. Mays, 57, of Towson, was taken into custody at the scene of the accident. Mays was charged with DUI and other offenses. Mays is currently being held without bail. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.
