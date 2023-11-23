Who Was Elzie McDonald? One Dead After Small Plane Crashes in Plano

There is the saddest news is coming out related to the death of Elzie Monroe McDonald who tragically lost his life in a plane crash incident. Yes, you heard right he passed away at the age of 87 years and his passing news is heartbreaking news for his family members who are pressing the express their sadness for his passing. He died while flying the plane and his dead body was discovered by the authorities. His death news raises many questions on the internet and it becomes it is creating a buzz. Let us discuss every single piece of information related to his death and this crash incident in this article.

Reportedly, The news of his death was confirmed by authorities and officially announced by Matt Howerton in a post on Facebook. He took his last breath on Tuesday evening, November 21, 2023, while on his way to Dallas to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family. It is said that he tragically lost his life in a plane crash and he was 87 years old at the time of his demise. He was flying a single-engine Mooney M20 plane that crashed near a restaurant in Plano, Texas. There are still many details yet to be shared about this incident, so keep reading.

Who Was Elzie McDonald?

Elzie MacDonald was involved in a plane crash and was the only person on board the plane during the crash. It happened shortly before 06:00 pm Tuesday and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that he was alone on the plane. If we talk about Elzie in detail, he hails from Aguila, Arizona, and was visiting relatives for the Thanksgiving holiday when this unfortunate incident happened. His recent achievement of receiving the Master Pilot Award from the FAA recognizes his commendable 50 years or more of safe piloting. keep reading…

He was a beloved member of the community with over 50 years of flying experience. This tragic accident ultimately resulted in the death of Elzie MacDonald and also caused damage to a nearby restaurant. Plano Police (Texas) also confirmed his death and said, "Elzie was just days away from celebrating her 88th birthday." The plane crashed and later caught fire. It is being told that in this accident, a nearby vehicle caught fire and was destroyed, but there is no news that any other person got injured. Many people are supporting Elzie's family at this painful moment by sharing heartfelt messages and tributes.