Who Was Emile Morel? Beyond Good and Evil 2 Creative Director, Passed Away at 40

Emile Morel, a Ubisoft game designer and creative director for Beyond Good and Evil 2, has passed away at age 40.

According to Morel's Linkedin page, he began working at Ubisoft in June 2009. Other projects Morel was involved in while employed at Ubisoft include Rayaman Legends, where he served as the game's senior game designer.

Who Was Emile Morel?

Morel was already involved in Beyond Good and Evil 2, originally serving as the Associate Creative Director, before taking over as creative director for Beyond Good end Evil 2, following the departure of Jean-Marc Geffroy. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article. Beyond Good and Evil 2 was initially revealed in 2017 at E3, but Ubisoft has been silent on the game’s development since. In February 2022, we learned that the game was still in pre-production.

Morel was already involved in Beyond Good and Evil 2, originally serving as the Associate Creative Director, before taking over as creative director for Beyond Good end Evil 2, following the departure of Jean-Marc Geffroy. Beyond Good and Evil 2 was initially revealed in 2017 at E3, but Ubisoft has been silent on the game's development since. In February 2022, we learned that the game was still in pre-production. While in August of that same year, we learned that Ubisoft hired Sarah Arellano to serve as the game's lead writer.