Who Was Eoin Fitzpatrick and Dylan? Irish Father and Son Who Died in Turkey Holiday Crash

Here we are sharing heartbreaking and shocking news with you that 36 years old man and his son have passed away recently after involving in an accident. The victims have been identified as Eoin Fitzpatrick and his 10-year-old son Dylan. They are no more among their close ones and took their last breath on Monday. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and broken as no one thought that it would happen. Now they are very curious to know about whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Since the news went out on the internet it circulated on the social media platforms. Currently, this news has been making headlines on the internet as many people are very stunned. Now they want to know information about the accident. According to the report, this tragic accident took place in the afternoon and Turkish police told the other family members and friends at the resort where they were staying. Their close ones are in shock and pain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Eoin Fitzpatrick and Dylan?

Eoin Fitzpatrick and Dylan’s accident is connected to the cause of death. The father and son are understood to have been traveling on a motorcycle that was in a crash with a bus near Alanya. It is very painful news for the family and friends as they never thought they both will leave the world like this. Currently, their family faced a hard time as they lost their beloved person. But still, there is not much information about the accident as it has been not disclosed. You are on the right page for more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Reportedly, the 10 years old boy was very famous in the neighborhood, he would’ve played and mixed with all the kids. Eoin Fitzpatrick was an amazing person who was known for his kind nature and they will be missed by family, friends, and well-wishers. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked. They have been expressing their profound condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.