Who Was Erekaa Naomi Dooshima? Benue Varsity Student Declared Missing Found Dead

It is saddened to announce that the missing Benue Varsity Student, Erekaa Naomi Dooshima reportedly found dead a few days after she went missing. Yes, a 300-level student of BSU, Erekaa has been found dead. According to the sources, the girl was reported missing on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, and since then, people are urging to find her out before any mishappening takes place with her. Unfortunately, the horrific incident took place with Erekaa Naomi Dooshima and she was found dead by the officials. Let’s find out what happen to her and how did she die.

On Tuesday, a Benue Activist, Ukan Kurugh raised an alarm over the whereabouts of the student. A verified post of Kurugh said that her identity card, blood-stained clothes, and phone were found in Markudi, the state capital. Since the news of her death was confirmed on social media, her known and loved ones are paying tribute to her and giving their deep condolences to her family member who is going through a difficult time. It is hard to believe that she has gone from this world leaving her family and friends devastated. Keep reading to get more details here.

Who Was Erekaa Naomi Dooshima?

Erekaa Naomi Dooshima was known as Affection, who was a Mass Communication. According to the reports, she was reported missing three days ago and all the efforts were made to find her out but officials couldn’t find her and this mishappening took place with her. A post by Ukan Kurugh reads,” The corpse of this young lady by name Erekaa Naomi Dooshima I made a post about her missing yesterday has been found in a fenced land behind Bolek Filling State after medical school and is currently been exhumed by men of the Nigeria Police Force makurdi Benue State”.

Now, the investigation has begun in this case and police is trying to locate the people who are involved in this crime. Well, it is still unclear whether is this suicide or murder. Police didn’t share many details about her death but most of the sources say that she was found dead which is believed to be a murder case. Still, there is no arrest made yet but our sources are trying to collect more details about this mishappening. She will be always missed by her friends and family. Keep in touch with us to know more details here.