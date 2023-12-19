CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Who Was Eric Montross? Former North Carolina Basketball Star, Passed Away at 52

7 hours ago
by Bhawna Yadav

Eric Montross was an American professional basketball player. It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Eric Montross. Yes, indeed, a very well-known American personality Eric Montross has recently passed away. His illness has been in the headlines on the web since he passed away. People want to know what type of cancer killed the NBA star. The sudden passing of Eric Montross left the whole nation shocked. This article will help you to learn about Eric Montross and his death. The sudden passing of the NBA Star left everyone mourning. Let’s delve into this detail.

Who Was Eric Montross

According to the sources, the American NBA Star, Eric Montross is no more. The supporters of Eric Montross are deeply affected by his unexpected passing. Let’s take a look at his profile before talking about his demise news. As we mentioned earlier, Eric Scott Montross was an American professional basketball player. Eric Montross was an NBA Star who was known for his excellent skills. The NBA Star Eric Montross was born on September 23, 1971. Born and grew up in Indianapolis. 1990 the NBA Star Eric Montross was selected as a McDonald’s All-American. The player created a significant place in the basketball world. Read more in the next section.

Who Was Eric Montross?

Further, the player Eric Montross passed away on December 17, 2023. He was only 52 years old at the time of his passing. The question arises what was his cause of death? As per the source, the NBA Star was battling with a serious illness in which he lost his life. In March 2023, the family of Eric Montross confirmed that the player had been diagnosed with cancer. His treatment was ongoing at the UNC Linereger Cancer Center. He had been battling with this disease for a long. Sadly, the NBA Star passed away on December 17, 2023, at the age of 52. Scroll down the page

The devasting passing news of confirmed by UNC Basketball through social media sources. Meanwhile, the family has not confirmed what kind of cancer he died from. There are no specific details about the kind of cancer. Moreover, he played the unique role of color commentator for men’s basketball on the Tar Heel Sports Network. The tributes are poured after the passing of the NBS Star. He will be deeply missed by his support and his loved ones. The nation is grieving the loss of an exceptional figure who left a lasting impact on countless lives. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.

