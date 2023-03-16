Who Was Ernie Lanford? Former FSU Golf Coach Ernie Lanford Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and showing news with you that former coach Ernie Lanford has passed away. He was a former Dedman College of Hospitality teacher and former FSU men’s golf director and coach who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday at the age of 85. Since his passing news has come on the internet and his sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Now many people are very curious to know about Ernie Lanford and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Ernie Lanford was very famous as a former Dedman College of Hospitality professor and former FSU men’s golf director and coach. He completed his graduation from FSU in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. From 1963 through 1967, he helped the Seminole baseball team’s head coach. He began his golfing profession in Tallahassee and was the chief PGA Golf Professional at Breakers West Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida. He is a lifetime member of the PGA. He got an honest discharge with the rank of captain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

A former director and coach, Ernie Lanford is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 12 March 2023, Sunday. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, He was identified as having stage 4 throat cancer in 2018. He had a stroke in December 2021, which created the situation worse. Sadly, he died in Las Vegas. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Lanford was a very amazing and talented person who achieved huge success in his entire career. In 2006 in 2007 he got FSU University Teaching Excellence Award. He will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have been very saddened and shocked by his death as no one had imagined that he will leave the world like this. Many people expressed their deep condolences to him and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.