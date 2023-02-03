Who Was Eunice Dwumfour? New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Shot and Killed

An unexpected incident has shocked the entire Sayreville county where a 30-year-old councilwoman was shot to death in her car. Yes, a woman who has been identified as Eunice Dwumfour was tragically shot to death and the crime took place on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, according to authorities. It is heartbreaking to hear about Eunice Dwumfour who was killed. As per the reports, she was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds just after 7 PM on Wednesday and declared on the scene by the paramedics. All the official details were provided by Middlesex County officials. Let’s find out more details of the incident and how did it happen to her.

The Republican councilwoman was shot to death by the assailants and later, she was found by the police with gunshot wounds. She was near her home and inside the car when she was shot. Later, her car took off down the road and crashed into the parked vehicles. Now, the investigation has begun and the police is trying to locate the criminals who were involved in this. Since the news of her death was confirmed, her loved ones and colleague are paying tribute to her and given their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time.

Who Was Eunice Dwumfour?

Politician Darius Mayfield wrote,” Sending prayers and condolences to the family of Sayreville Republican Councilwoman, Eunice Dwumfour. Eunice was fatally shot near her home in Sayreville last night, not far from where I live, in an act of intentional violence. I’ve received multiple calls and messages with people concerned for my safety and security given the proximity in which this incident occurred, under such mysterious conditions”.

Victoria Kilpatrick, Sayreville Mayor said that he was shocked and saddened to learn of Eunice Dwumfour’s death, saying she was “taken from us by a despicable criminal act”. She and Eunice Dwumfour worked closely together on the council. Now, the officials said that the investigation is ongoing and they are unaware of the motive behind this incident.

If we talk about Eunice Dwumfour and her career so, she was elected to a three-year term on the six-member borough council in November 2021, as per the election results. Along with this, she also served as a member of the Human Relations Commission. Sayreville is located in central New Jersey and has a population of around 45,000 people. She will be always remembered by family and colleagues. #RIPEuniceDwumfour