Who Was Eva Liu? One Dead after 2 US Tourists Pushed into Ravine at German Castle

The breaking news is coming about an American woman who died after being pushed off a gorge by a man. The police department also released the identification of the victim. As per reports, she was pushed by a man from a 165-ft gorge.

According to the sources, The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has expressed sorrow for the senseless killing of its student Eva Liu. The woman was only 21 years old at the time of her death. She was on a trip on June 14 with her college friend Kelsey. She was an American tourist who was assaulted and pushed off a cliff near Germany’s Neuschwanstein Castle earlier this week. Authorities revealed the identities of the two American women on Friday, identifying them as 22-year-old Kelsey Chang and 21-year-old Liu, both students at the U.S. university.

The incident occurred on Wednesday. The suspect was living at the same hotel as Chang and Liu. On Wednesday, German authorities reported an incident near the popular tourist destination in the south of the country, where a 30-year-old American man had allegedly assaulted two fellow American tourists, both female and pushed them down a 164-foot slope. The victim got a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science in May 2023. She was celebrating her graduation on that day. The University of Illinois family is pouring the senseless death of Ms. Liub and the attack on Ms. Chang.

As per reports, both girls graduated in May and should be able to celebrate such an important accomplishment without the fear of such a tragic outcome. The police department shared the full information about Eva Liu. She was a computer science student. Currently, before her death, she got a role as a software engineer at Microsoft company. Her profile is available on Linkedin. She was celebrating her graduation in Germany. Further, the suspect has been arrested by the police. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.