Who Was Evelin Casas? Evelin Casas Found Dead Near Harney High School

In this article, we are going to talk about Evelin Casas-Hernández. The recent news is coming that the authorities found a dead body of a teenage girl. The dead body of the teenage girl was discovered near Harney High School. The school is located in Las Vegas. The victim is identified as Evelin Casas-Hernández. Evelin Casas-Hernández was a 16-year-old girl whose dead body was found near Harney High School. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. Many questions have been raised in people’s minds after the mysterious passing of Evelin Casas-Hernández. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the sources, the recent search of a teenage girl’s body has left her loved ones and community shocked. The deceased name was identified as Evelin Casas-Hernández who was 16 years old at the time of his passing. The people are showing their interest to know about Evelin Casas-Hernández in detail. Recently, this news has gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention from the viewers. As per the sources, the cause of death of Evelin Casas-Hernández is unknown at this time. The circumstances surrounding her sudden passing are unknown. Read more in the next section.

Who Was Evelin Casas?

The mother of Evelin Casas-Hernández, Fabiola Casas-Hernández emotionally shared the passing of her and wants justice for her daughter. Evelin Casas-Hernández was a loving daughter, sister, and friend. The authorities found the dead body of Evelin Casas-Hernández on a softball at Harney High School. The search was ended on Tuesday. The Las Metropolitan Police Department is working on this case. The mother of the deceased showed her anger. The mother of Evelin Casas-Hernández said that she found the injuries in her brain. A mother lost her daughter. Swipe up the page.

Moreover, it is also unknown why Evelin Casas-Hernández was presented at Harney High School. As per Evelin Casas-Hernández’s mother’s statement, she studied at Las Vegas school which is located near Hollywood and Sahara Avenue. Evelin Casas-Hernández’s presence near Harney High School is still a mystery. Evelin Casas-Hernández was such a talented student and was known for her kind nature. She brought brightness to the lives of many people. She had a remarkable ability to brighten any room with her presence, and her enthusiasm for life was truly infectious. The authorities do not have much-shared information about this case. The GoFuneMe page was also created by her mother. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.