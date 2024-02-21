Who Was Fali S Nariman? Eminent jurist, and Senior Advocate Passed Away at 95

We are sharing a piece of sad news that a very well-known personality Eminent Jurist Fali S Nariman is no more. Yes, indeed, the Eminent jurist and Senior Advocate Fali S Nariman has recently passed away. The whole nation is mourning the loss of a beloved personality who was known for his work. Recently, people have been on the internet and looking for his cause of death. The cause of death of Fali S Nariman is becoming one of the most discussed topics on the web. Today’s article is about Fali S Nariman, the Eminent jurist, and Senior Advocate. Stay tuned for more information.

As we earlier mentioned the Senior advocate Fali S Nariman is no more. He was 95 years old at the time of his passing. Fali S Nariman was a renowned court fighter who argued in multiple critical cases. He also made his appearance in the important SC AoR Association case, the TMA Pai case the scope of minority rights. Before talking about his cause of death let’s take a look at his career. The late Indian jurist Fali S Nariman was born on January 10, 1929. He served as the President of the Bar Association of India. He served in this position from 1991 to 2010. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

Who Was Fali S Nariman?

Now, the question is raised what was his cause of death? Let us inform you that, the late Indian jurist passed away on February 21, 2024. As per the details, Fali S Nariman was dealing with multiple diseases such as cardiac issues. As of now, the exact cause of death of Fali S Nariman has not yet been revealed. The circumstances surrounding the cause of death of Fali S Nariman are unclear. It is important to respect his family’s privacy. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Furthermore, In 2018, the late Indian jurist Fali S Nariman was awarded the 19th Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award. He also served in the position of Additional Solicitor General of India from 1972 to 1975. In 1991, he was honored with the Padma Bhushan and in 2007 with Padma Vibhushan. His legacy will always continue. The contribution that he made to make a powerful Indian will always inspire the upcoming generation. The nation is grieving the loss of an exceptional figure who left a lasting impact on countless lives. Many big personalities expressed their grief for the late Fali S Nariman. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.