Who Was Felicia Cannon Brother? Podcast Reports Felicia Cannon’s Brother Passed Away

In Season 25 of Big Brother, Felicia Cannon shared a heartbreaking revelation about her brother's death while on the show. During Big Brother Season 25, former contestant Felicia Cannon disclosed a deeply emotional secret. She revealed that her brother had tragically passed away while she was a participant in the Big Brother house, and she received this devastating news during the ninth week of the competition.

Despite this heart-wrenching loss, Felicia chose to stay in the game while concealing her grief. Her family stood by her decision, and she displayed remarkable strength and poise in the face of such adversity. Fans only became aware of her loss after her eviction, and although she didn’t emerge as the game’s winner, there is a widespread call to show Felicia love and admiration for her resilience. Felicia Cannon, a former contestant on Big Brother 25, gained recognition for being the show’s oldest female houseguest at the age of 63. Hailing from Kennesaw, Georgia, she works as a real estate agent.

Who Was Felicia Cannon Brother?

During her stint on the show, she humorously shared an incident where she accidentally farted on Cirie’s bed. She claimed that she and Cirie had a mutual understanding of playfully pranking each other by doing so, even though Cirie got upset when Felicia did it. Felicia has expressed her belief that it was a strategic error for Jag Bains to choose to evict her instead of Matt Klotz. Big Brother 25 marks the twenty-fifth installment of the American reality TV series “Big Brother.” This season made its debut on August 2, 2023, airing on CBS in the United States and on Global in Canada. Preceding the season premiere, a special 25th Anniversary episode was broadcast on July 26. The program, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, centers around a group of contestants referred to as HouseGuests. They cohabitate in a house while under constant surveillance, devoid of communication with the outside world, competing for the chance to secure a grand prize of $750,000.