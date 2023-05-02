Who Was Felipe Colares? Former UFC Fighter Felipe Colares Dies in Fatal Bus Crash

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Felipe Colares has passed away recently. He was an MMA fighter who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday at the age of 29. Recently his passing news has come on the internet as soon as his passing news circulated on social media sites uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Felipe Colares was a Brazilian mixed martial artist who was better known as Cabocao. He was originally from Ampa, a state in the north of Brazil but he was relocated to Rio with his missis Jaqueline and his son. In 2013 he started his MMA career, succeeding in his first eight fights and finally becoming the Jungle Fight featherweight champion in 2017. He joined the UFC in 2019 but lost in his debut match against Geraldo de Freitas. He had a professional record of 11 achievements and four losses. He was a very talented and hardworking person who made his career by himself. scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Felipe Colares Cause?

MMA fighter Felipe Colares is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 1 May 2023, Monday morning when he was 29 years old. His demise news has been confirmed by MMA Fighting. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about his death. On the basis of the report, he was involved in the bus accident on Monday morning. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Colares was hit by a bus on Monday morning on his way back from training in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was taken to the Hospital Rocha Faria in Campo Grande but passed away before getting to the hospital. Since the news went out on social media platforms many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platforms. May Colares's soul rest in peace.