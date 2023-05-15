Who Was Felix Kapote? Music Producer Felix Kapote Passed Away, Death – Obituary

It is very painful to announce that Felix Kapote has passed away reportedly. He was a very well-known Malawian music producer who is no more among us and took his last breath on Saturday. Since his passing news has come on the internet it went viral on many social media sites. Currently, the whole music community is mourning his death as they lost their beloved person in the community. Now many people are searching for Felix Kapote’s name on the internet as they are very keen to know about the match. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Felix Kapote one of a talented person who was known as an Artist, Producer, Graphic Designer, Audio Engineer and filmmaker from Malawi. He was a very hard-working person and achieved huge respect due to his best work. He did great assistance to the Digital Media Industry and was a key player in the Communication support system of Malawi. He was a producer of RebelMusiQ and produced several hip-hop blues songs and was also a popular figure in the Malawian Digital world. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Felix Kapote?

Malawian music producer Felix Kapote is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Saturday, 13 May 2023. His unexpected death news has been by Tonderai Banda on Facebook. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are broken and now they want to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, He was ill for some time and was admitted to Kamuzu Central Hospital, Ethel Mutharika wing. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the full article.

As far as we know, currently, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. His funeral ceremony happened in Nkhatabay, near Lilongwe. Felix was a very amazing person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be missed by his close ones. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain and they have been expressing their profound condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platfroms. May Felix Kapote’s soul rest in peace. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.