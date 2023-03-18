Who Was Fito Olivares? Veteran Tejano Musician Fito Olivares Passed Away at 75

Fito Olivares, a veteran Tejano musician who is known for his songs that were wedding and quinceanera mainstays including the hit “Juana La Cubana” sadly passed away at the age of 75. Yes, the popular musician from Tejano has gone from this world leaving his community and fans across the world. According to the sources, the news of his passing was confirmed by his wife on Raul Brindi’s Youtube channel. She disclosed that he had been sleeping all day for the last three days and also restricted himself from eating anything. Unfortunately, Fito Olivares took his last breath on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Since the news of his sudden passing was confirmed on the Internet, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. Fito Olivares was everything to them and was loved by his entire family. A statement was also shared on Facebook to make confirmation regarding his sudden passing. Several people are taking their social media handles to pay tributes to him. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his sudden passing and how did he die.

Who Was Fito Olivares?

A Facebook post by Gilbert Patino reads,” This is something I put together as soon as I heard the sad news today. Enjoy the mix and let us remember him! Rest in paradise Fito Olivares”. He continued,” I had the honor to record in his studio with Julio Guzman y Los Gavilanes years back. Houston’s own legend, Fito Olivares. May he rest in paradise April 19, 1947 – March 17, 2023″.

According to his wife, Fito Olivares had been diagnosed with the disease around eight months ago. The Mayo Clinic defined multiple myeloma as a form of cancer that results in an overgrowth of gangrenous plasma cells in the bone marrow that crowd out healthy blood cells. Complications resulting from the abnormal proteins that these cancer cells produce.

During his entire career, he earned huge respect and love from his fans across the world. His wife revealed that The doctors gave him a while, they told him for so many months, and thank God he lasted a little longer than the doctors told us. His cancer was already very advanced. It is a cancer called multiple myeloma, it affects the white cells, the bone marrow, the bones and he was very weak”. He will always remain in our prayers and thoughts.