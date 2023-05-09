Who Was Flávia Big Big? Brazilian Transgender Influencer Passed Away, Obituary

It is very hard to announce that Flávia Big Big has passed away. She was a Brazilian social media influencer who is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 26 years old on Monday. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are heartbroken and they have been grieving her death. Currently, her passing news is getting circulated on the internet now many people are also very curious to know about Flávia Big Big and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Flávia Big Big was a very talented and famous transgender influencer who has more than 250,000 followers on Instagram. She was a native of Natal and she received more than 380 million views on TikTok in 2021, creating her the most-watched trans woman in the world. She made funny content but she was better known for her viral memes. She became popular in Brazil with her humble character and fun personality. She was a very talented lady who made her career by herself and she will be missed by many people. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Flávia Big Big?

Brazilian social media influencer Flávia Big Big is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Monday 8 May 2023 when he was 26 years old. Her passing news has been confirmed by the Onofre Lopes University Hospital and her sister Fabiola Gomes also declared the news on social media. Since the news has come on the internet many people are broken and now they are very curious to know about her cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, Flavia passed away in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte due to her illness. She was hospitalized at Natal’s University Hospital Onofre Lopes since February after being diagnosed with cancer. She was suffering from lung issues, anaemia, and other health issues at the time. Since her passing news went out on social media platforms many people are expressing their profound condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on the social media platfroms. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.