Who Was Fr.Kevin Mullan? Langfield Parish Priest Fr Kevin Mullan Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that Fr. Kevin Mullan has passed away recently. He was a parish priest of Langfield who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath overnight. It is harrowing news for his family, friends and well-wishers and they are mourning his death. Now many people have been searching for Fr. Kevin Mullan’s name on the internet as they must be very curious to know about him and the cause of his death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Fr. Kevin Mullan was an ex-Derry Feis institution secretary who worked as chairperson up until his death and had made his routine Easter visit to Feis just a few weeks prior. As a newly ordained priest at St. Patrick’s in Pennyburn, he was asked to take over the reins from the late Fr. Willie McGaughey, which marked the start of his relationship with the feis. His experience competing in the feis as an Irish dancer made him a qualified nominee for the position of feis secretary. He was highly recognized and considered for his intercommunity and ecumenical work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Fr.Kevin Mullan?

Langfield’s parish priest Fr. Kevin Mullan is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 6 May 2023. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by many Christian institutions on social media. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Fr. Kevin was a very amazing person who was known for his kind nature and smile. He earned a huge respect due to his best work and he will be always remembered by his close ones. It is shocking news for his close ones as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Since his passing news went out on the social media platforms many people have expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platfroms. May Mullan’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.