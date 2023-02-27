Who Was François Hadji-Lazaro? Renowned French Actor François Hadji-Lazaro Passed Away at 66

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very renowned french actor François Hadji-Lazaro has passed away recently. He was an actor, producer, and musician. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 66 on Saturday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Now many are very curious about François Hadji-Lazaro and his cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

François Hadji-Lazaro was a very famous actor, singer, and producer. He was a figure of French alternative rock, a leader of groups like Pigalle or Les Garcons Bouchers. He played in several bands and he also emerged in more than 20 monies since 1987, including a lead role in Cemetery Man. His love for music got the more reasonable of him. After beginning up the dry guitar, the self-taught Parisian prepared instrumentation that smelled of the countryside, whether American or Celtic. He was a famous personality who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who Was François Hadji-Lazaro?

François Hadji-Lazaro was a leader of groups such as Pigalle or Les Garçons Bouchers who is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on 25 February 2023, Saturday at the age of 66. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Lazaro passed away due to illness. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

François Hadji-Lazaro was born on 22 June 1956 in Paris France. He was a very amazing and kind person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. His demise news has been confirmed by his record company Universal Music France. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his unexpected death. Now many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.