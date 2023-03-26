Who Was Frank LeMaster? Former Eagles Pro Bowl LB, Passed Away at 71, Obituary

Here we are going to share very exciting news with you that a very famous football player Frank LeMaster has passed away. He was a very renowned American football linebacker who is no more among us and he took his last breath on Thursday at the age of 71. It is very painful news for the football community as they lost their beloved person. Now his family, friends and well-wishers are mourning his death. Now many people are very curious to know about Frank LeMaster and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Frank Preston LeMaster was a proficient American football linebacker in the National Football League from 1974 until 1982. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was 6’1″ and weighs 195 pounds and he was selected by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 1974 NFL Draft from the University of Kentucky. He took part in 129 regular season games and began 115 of them throughout his National Football League profession. He was also a member of the team that prepared for the Super Bowl in 1980, and in 1981, he was selected for the team that would play in the Pro Bowl. He was a very talented person who will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Frank LeMaster?

Former linebacker for the American football team Frank LeMaster is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on 23 March 2023, Thursday when he was 71 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by a Philadelphia Eagles Fan Club on Saturday.

Frank's cause of death has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. Since his passing news went out many people are very saddened by his sudden death. May Frank's soul rest in peace.