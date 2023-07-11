Who Was Fred Willis? Former NFL Running Back, Fred Willis Passed Away at 75

It is very hard to announce that a very famous football player Fred Willis has passed away recently. He was the best American football player who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 75. As soon as this news went out many people are very saddened and shocked. Currently, the whole football has been community mourning his death. Now many people are very curious to know about Fred Willis and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Fred Willis was a professional footballer who was a running back for six seasons in the National Football League for the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Oilers. In 1966, he broke Lorne Johnson of Lynn English High School’s New England schoolboy scoring record, which had stood since 1950. His collegiate performance achieved him a spot in the 1971 NFL Draft. He was a very talented person and he was a star in both football and hockey. He was one of the few players to perform in two sports at an elite level while attending Boston College, where he played both football and hockey. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

professional footballer Fred Willis is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Tuesday, 4 July 2023 when he was 75 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by the Athlete's Soul Institution. Since the news came on the internet many people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death.

On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. Reportedly, he was born on 9 December 1947 in Natick, Massachusetts. He completed his education at Marian High School in Framingham, Massachusetts, and Kimball Union Academy. He was a very talented person who did great work in his career. Since his passing news went out on social media many people are very saddened. They have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Fred Willis's soul rest in peace.