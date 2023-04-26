Who Was Fumio Demura? Karate Legend Fumio Demura Passed Away at 81, Wiki-Bio

The breaking news is coming about a Japanese master of karate and Kobudo passed away. We regret to inform you that Fumio Demura, a well-known Japanese Karate and Kobudo teacher passed away at the age of 81. His unexpected death makes everyone in shock. He was a Japanese Karate teacher. His death is now on every social media platform. It is a very difficult time for his family. After his death, people want to know about the cause of his death. There are many questions are raised after his death. Actually, what happened to him? What was the cause of death? If you want to know in detail so, read the full article till the end.

The well-known Japanese Karate and Kobudo teacher Fumio Demura died on April 24, 2023. Fumio Demura was 84 years old. He was born on September 15, 1938, in, Yokohama, Japan. According to the sources, he was Pat Morita’s martial arts stunt double in the first, third, and fourth Karate Kid films. He starts his Karate training at the age of 12. He was trained under the instructor Asano. Under the direction of Taira Shinken, he began training in Kobudo, a style of Okinawan weapons training.

Who Was Fumio Demura?

If we talk about his career, Fumio Demura came to the United States in 1965 to represent the Japan Karate-do Itosu-Kai. According to the sources, in southern California, he became well-known for his karate and Kobudo skills. In October 2010, Demura performed for the United States Martial Arts Festival at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center in Redondo Beach which is hosted by Koyamada International Foundation. Moreover, On Facebook International Karate Kobudo Federation shared,” It is with a sad heart that we announce the passing of FUMIO DEMUERA, 10th Dan, Hanshi. He was a true PIONEER of the arts. He will be missed. RIP. Many people even Japanese celebrities also share emotions with the Fumio Demura family. They are expressing how much he was a loving person. His unexpected news of death made everyone in shock.

It was a rumor that he died due to cardiac arrest but here let us tell you that his cause of death is not revealed yet. Further, his cause of death is still unknown. His family wants to private his cause of death. According to the reports, the Martial Arts school Wado Karate wrote that ” RIP Fumio Demura, 10th Dan, Hanshi. He was a true Pioneer of the arts. He was a practitioner of Shito Ryu Karate and Okinawan Kobudo. He was an awesome practitioner, and teacher, and was involved in many movies over the decades. He will always be in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace.