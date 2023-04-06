Who Was Gannon Stauch? Stepmother Letecia Stauch Trial For Murdering Her Son

Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that Letecia Stauch is the stepmother of the 11-year-old child and she murdered him in his bedroom. The 11 years old boy has been identified as a Gannon Stauch. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites lots of people are very saddened and shocked by this news. Now this news became a topic of discussion as many people are very curious to know about why she killed the child. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Gannon Stauch was an 11 years old child who went missing on 27 January 2020. The locals caught the attention of the case. This tragic incident happened six weeks before COVID. Neighborhood put their efforts into him. The Stauch family moved to Colorado in 2018. He was living at Lorson Ranch. The area was a house to many military offices as three military bases were also present in the area. Letecis Stauch is the stepmother of Gannon who reported him to be a runaway. The sheriff said it was a missing and endangered case. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Gannon Stauch?

As per the report, the FBI team went on a to discover the child. The reservoirs and mountainous areas were being explored. Around 300 people together were exploring for him. Gannon Satuch was born in 2008 in South Carolina and shifted to Colorado in 2018. He was born three months early. He was weighing six ounces. He was the son of Albert Stauch and Landen Hoitt. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, Gannon Stauch's stepmother Letecia Stauch. She is 39 years old lady who has been arrested in March 2020 after the boy was pronounced dead and his remains were discovered after that month inside a suitcase near the Florida Panhandle. The 11 years boy had 18 stabs injured all over his chest, a gunshot to the head, a fractured skull and cuts on his extremities. Letecia Stauch killed the child on 27 January 2020 and she was charged with first-degree murder. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by this incident.