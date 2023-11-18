Who Was George Brown? Kool & the Gang Drummer George Brown Passed Away at 74

There is a piece of news coming out related to unwell health and it is said that George Funky Brown’s illness and current health status become a topic of discussion. He is the co-founder and longtime drummer of Kool & the Gang who has a lot of fans around the world. Some sources claim that he is no more and his death news is gathering popularity on the internet sites. Many of his loved ones are worried about him and hitting online sites to get more details, so we made an article and shared all the details related to the circumstances surrounding him in this article.

Let us clarify that he is no more. Yes, you heard right he passed away at the age of 74 at a hospital and his death news was officially announced by Mr. Brown. His death was confirmed by one of his band publicists. He breathed last on Thursday 16 November 2023 at a hospital located in Los Angeles. He had lung cancer and it is the cause of his passing. Universal Music shared that he lost his life after a long battle with lung cancer and the news of his passing is making headlines on the top of news channels. Scroll down and continue your reading.

Who Was George Brown?

George “Funky” Brown was born in January 1949 in Jersey City, New Jersey, United States of America. He was well-known as the co-founder and longtime member of Kool & the Gang. He helped in writing many hits including Too Hot, Ladies Night, Joanna, and the party favorite Celebration. He was a beloved and active member of the Kool & The Gang established in 1964. He was the drummer for the group and gained huge love for his exceptional skills, he played a pivotal role in the success of the pop/R&B band Kool & The Gang. Keep reading to know more about himself.

Social media is full of tributes for his passing and many popular personalities are expressing their sadness for him. We have shared all the details related to his death. He died on 16 November 2023 and he was 74 years old at the time of his passing. The cause of his death was cancer and he passed away at a hospital. His death was confirmed by a member of his community and Mr. Brown had said that he had lung cancer. There is no details have been shared related to the arrangement of his funeral and obituary. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read further articles.