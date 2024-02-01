Who Was George David Duncan? Affectionately known as Davy, Peacefully Passed Away at 79

It is with great grief, we share the sad news that George David Duncan is no more and the news of his death is trending fast on top news channels. Yes, you heard it right, he passed away at the age of 79 and it left his fans heartbroken. He was mostly known as Davy and his death is a poignant reminder of the enduring essence of love and the indelible marks left on the tapestry of life. Many questions have been raised related to his death in the minds of people, so we made an article and shared all the available details related to his demise.

As per the sources, Davy’s death news was officially confirmed by his family through a post on social media, sharing a heartfelt tribute for his loss. He took his last breath on Sunday 28 January 2024 and he was 79 years old at the time of his demise. He was surrounded by his family members at the time of his death and passed away peacefully at his residence. The exact cause of his death is not revealed but some sources claim that he died due to his long old age. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know…

Who Was George David Duncan?

George David Duncan was his birth name but he was mostly known as Davy by his family and loved ones. He was a native son, born and bred with the spirit of the community in his bones. His presence in the community and among those close to him was like a comforting embrace, honest, and unabashedly kind. He is survived by his loving wife Gina, children James and David, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Hannah, Kevin, Bethany, and a loving brother Kirsty and their friends. Davy’s career was as diverse and he was dedicated to his work. Scroll down this article and keep reading…

Many of Davy's family, friends, and loved ones are expressing their sorrows for his loss. If we talk about his obituary services, there is a funeral service will be held at St. Rufus Church in Keith. George David Duncan died on 28 January 2024 at the age of 79 but the excat cause of his death is not disclosed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this painful moment.