Who Was George Logan? Pioneering Hinge and Bracket Drag Star Dies at 78

George Logan was a fictional character Patrick Fyffe portrays in the comedy duo Hinge and Bracket. The duo consisted of Fyffe and George Logan, who played two elderly female characters, Dr. Evadne Hinge and Dame Hilda Bracket. They were known for their comedic performances and musical numbers and became popular in the UK in the 1980s and 1990s.

Who Was George Logan?

George Logan, the entertainer known for his role as Dr. Evadne Hinge in the comedy and musical act Hinge and Bracket, has passed away at the age of 78. The cause of George Logan’s death has not been publicly confirmed, leading to speculation and unanswered questions regarding the circumstances surrounding his passing. let’s talk about official detail about the cause of his death that has yet to be disclosed, leaving their fans and the public curious and seeking answers. On Sunday, Logan’s family confirmed his passing, marking the end of an for the beloved entertainer and his contribution to the world of comedy and entertainment.

On Sunday, Logan's family confirmed his passing, marking the end of an era for the beloved entertainer and his contribution to the world of comedy and entertainment.