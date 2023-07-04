Who Was Gerardo Hernandez-Rodriguez? Oregon Father Dies After Falling From Cliff While Hiking With Family

Gerardo Hernandez-Rodriguez is no more and his death news is continuously running in the trends of the internet and social media pages. He was a hiker from Beaverton and now his demise news broke the heart of his family members. His death news is creating a buzz on the internet and lots of people are showing their interest in his demise. Lots of questions are arriving in the people’s minds who are hitting the search engine to learn more. Let us know the complete information related to his demise such as what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more.

As per the exclusive reports and information, he died over the weekend after slipping and falling down a mountainside. He was 41-year-old years old at the time of his death and this incident happened on Saturday 1 July 2023 near Multnomah Falls, Portland, Oregon. He was fallen down in front of his wife and five children and his death news is heartbreaking news for his family members. It is shared that he was hiking around the first switchback on the route beyond the Benson Bridge and suddenly lost his footing and fell down an embankment at around 1:30 pm. Shift to the next paragraph of this article to learn more.

Who Was Gerardo Hernandez-Rodriguez?

His family immediately called 911 and the Sheriff’s deputies, the Corbett Fire District, and a US Forest Service ranger immediately began a search operation but failed to find him. Later, the Gresham police were called in to conduct a search with a drone due to the inaccessible and steep terrain. With the help of a drone, his dead body was found. Then, about an hour later his body was founded by a deputy who had investigated the area beneath the base of the cliff on the south side of the Historic Columbia River Highway where the hiker had fallen.

In the reports, he was injured badly due to the fall from the mountainside near Multnomah Falls. Police shared that he succumbed to his injuries and lost his life. In the investigation, it is confirmed that he fall nearly 200ft. He was enjoying the day with his family including his wife and five children. His family is mourning his death and many are giving to him. Lots of people are sharing their condolences for his death and supporting his family at this painful moment. The investigation is still continue and we will update our article after getting more information.