Who Was Gileno Santoro? Master Roshi Voice Actor Gileno Santoro Passed Away at 74

According to the sources, Gileno Santoro was a well-known and very famous Brazilian actor and also a voice actor. Not only this is a also former publicist and poster boy. People knew him as the most popular name in national dubbing. He also worked in many Japanese anime. People also know him for his famous roles such as Yoki in Fullmetal Alchemist, Professor Hubert Farnsworth in Futurama, and Uncle Chan in Jackie Chan Adventures. He started his dubbing career at the age of 48. He learned the voice from the coaching from Nair Silva.

Who Was Gileno Santoro?

If we talk about his death cause and all the important information so he died at the age of 74. It is a very big loss for the voice-acting industry. He died on April 14, 2023. He died at the age of 74. He died in So Paulo, Brazil, Santoro. He gave his voice in various animated movies. If you are searching for the cause of his death so let us tell you that he was suffering from lung cancer disease. He was facing this disease for the past few years. The main reason came in his death cause was lung cancer.

Gileno Santoro's best friend name is Wendel Bezerra. They worked together for a long time. They both were best buddies. After the death of Santoro, his friend Wendal said that it is a big loss for the Brazilian dubbing industry. He will always be remembered. We never forget his joyful nature and unmemorable memories. He always motivated the young generation.