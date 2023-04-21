Who Was Goo Hara? K-Pop Singer Suicide Note Photos Death – Obituary Explained!

Today we are going to share the very bad news that is coming from South Korea. This is very painful for Hara lovers because The south Korea Goo Hara death news has resurfaced again after the industry recently lost a member. Goo Hara was a talented South Korean actress who was also well-known by the name of Hara. She was a talented singer, and her arrival in the television drama City Hunter was a major turning point for the actress’ early career. Also, people came to recognize her as a member of the K-pop girl group Kara. Hara debuted as a solo artist in July 2015 and released her song EP Alohara (Can You Feel It?).

After gaining honor, she began her solo career with another agency, KeyEast. Unfortunately, her solo career was interrupted in 2018 when her name was involved in a legal case with her ex-boyfriend. Also, in June 2019, she continued her solo activities in Japan, and her fans were happy to see her back on stage, so they welcomed her with great support. The South Korean entertainment industry as we know has lost the multi-talented and skilled artist Moonbin. So, here comes another death news of Goo Hara has appeared again.

Who Was Goo Hara?

Hara was 28 when she took her own life. The actress was found dead at her home on November 24, 2019. Late South Korean actress and singer Goo Hara passed away at the age of 28 on November 24, 2019. Similarly, police found a handwritten ‘distrustful’ note in her room. Sources disclosed the note the day after she was found dead. And according to the police, she described life before her death. Detailed information about the note has yet to be released, and the exact words written by the actress are missing, so we have nothing more to share about Goo Hara’s suicide note.

Similarly, her last Instagram post was posted two days before her death where she posted a picture of herself and captioned it as Good night. We will update you about the case once we have the information from the correct source. “God has a plan for each and every one of us that we may not understand, but she is in a better place now, and may she rest easy. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. For more information stay tuned with us.