Who Was Gordon Moore? Intel Corporation FounderGordon Moore Passed Away at 94

Gordon Moore, an American businessman, and co-founder of Intel Corporation sadly passed away at the age of 94. It is saddening to learn that the popular and well-known engineer in America has gone from this world. In this futuristic world, Gordon Moore had his largest contribution to the world of computers. Unfortunately, he is no more between us. According to the sources, Moore took his last breath on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Hawaii. He was the hand behind the development of modern computing devices. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his unfortunate passing and how did it happen.

Since the news of Moore was confirmed on the Internet, several personalities and his colleagues have been paying tribute to him and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time. It is heartbreaking to learn that he is no more between us. Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook also took his Twitter handles and wrote,” The world lost a giant in Gordon Moore, who was one of Silicon Valley’s founding fathers and a true visionary who helped pave the way for the technological revolution. All of us who followed owe him a debt of gratitude. May he rest in peace”.

Who Was Gordon Moore?

Born as Gordon Earle Moore on January 3, 1929, in San Franciso, California. He grew up in nearby Pescadero, where his father was the country sheriff. He joined the San Jose State University for two years before transferring to the University of California, Berkeley, where he earned a B.S. Degree in Chemistry in 1950. Later, he was enrolled at the California Institute of Technology. While at Caltech, Moore minored in physics and received a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1954. Moore conducted postdoctoral research at the Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University from 1953 to 1956.

Moore predicted that integrated circuits would result in “such wonders as home computers – or at least terminals connected to a central computer – automatic controls for automobiles, and personal portable communications equipment” in a paper published two decades prior to the start of the computer revolution.

If we talk about his personal life so, he met his wife, Betty Irene Whitaker, while attending San Jose State College. The couple got married in 1950 and had two sons together. Neither family nor any official statement shared the funeral arrangements yet. Gordon Moore will be always remembered as a great boss and a great personality. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.