Who Was Grace Kelly’s? The Mystery Surrounding Grace Kelly’s Dies in Car Crash

Who Was Grace Kelly’s?

Now, Grace Kelly’s grandson Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Borromeo have decided to lift the curtains off these stories. As per Variety, the movie named ‘Monaco’ is produced by Astrea Films, Chapter 2, and Pathé. French film producer Dimitri Rassam, who is also reportedly part of the project, shared, “I thought I knew this story but it turns out I had only scratched the surface. Simply said it is epic in every way: Family, adventure, intrigue.”

With this new development, once again Kelly's tragic death has come to the forefront. It's been years since the Princess of Monaco lost her life after her Rover saloon reportedly fell off a cliff near Monte Carlo in 1982. But rumors surrounding her death still loom around. Kelly reportedly suffered a stroke, which ended in the accident. But Stephanie had earlier slammed another theory, alleging her mother lost control while arguing with her over her desire to marry her boyfriend, Paul Belmondo. But the surviving princess said the discussion was "strictly between the two of us" and she did not want to disclose it as "certain secrets, certain images, certain things about this story that belong to my heart".